The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Raelipskie Partnership

Raelipskie Partnership cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.3% of Raelipskie Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Raelipskie Partnership’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 2,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 641 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $409.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $406.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $404.49 and a 200-day moving average of $396.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

