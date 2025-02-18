The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

The InterGroup Trading Up 3.9 %

INTG opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19. The InterGroup has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $25.30.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at The InterGroup

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The InterGroup

In other The InterGroup news, Director John C. Love sold 10,485 shares of The InterGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $149,411.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The InterGroup stock. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 15.85% of The InterGroup worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

About The InterGroup

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

