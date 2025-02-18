The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $268,284.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,298,577.65. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 13,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,549 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $193.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.69 and a 52 week high of $216.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

