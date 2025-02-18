The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Vivid Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,143,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $512,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,410,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,976,000 after buying an additional 200,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Progressive from $273.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Progressive from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $277.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Progressive from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.71.

Progressive Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PGR opened at $262.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $153.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $186.94 and a 1 year high of $270.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.54.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.64. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 11.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 2.78%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $46,241.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,042.20. This represents a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 11,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.29, for a total transaction of $2,681,299.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,736 shares in the company, valued at $115,255,231.44. This trade represents a 2.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,361 shares of company stock valued at $13,983,575. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

