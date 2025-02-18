Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $42,409,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 54,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,759,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 106.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 143,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $532.58 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $493.30 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $548.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $569.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by $0.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $632.00 to $622.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $686.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total transaction of $175,677.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,582,009.17. This trade represents a 1.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 9,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total value of $5,753,421.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,984,264.64. This trade represents a 26.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,231,699. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

