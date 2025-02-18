Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Reaches $0.0468 on Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $320.47 million and approximately $5.92 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00024300 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000216 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,848,535,525 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

