Top Canadian Stocks To Follow Now – February 17th

CSX, Raymond James, Molson Coors Beverage, Celsius, TC Energy, Canadian National Railway, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City are the seven Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are publicly traded companies listed on Canadian stock exchanges, such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) or the TSX Venture Exchange. These stocks represent ownership in Canadian companies and can include a diverse range of industries, such as resources, finance, technology, and healthcare. Investors can buy and sell Canadian stocks to participate in the growth and performance of these companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $33.37. The company had a trading volume of 10,739,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,562,859. CSX has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Raymond James (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Shares of RJF stock traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $159.63. 1,699,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.86. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $104.24 and a 1 year high of $174.32. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

TAP stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,271,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,908. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $69.18.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

CELH stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,129,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,806,089. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.79. Celsius has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.78.

TC Energy (TRP)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

TC Energy stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.05. 3,448,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,209. The company has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.58. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $50.37.

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

NYSE CNI traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,412,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,838. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.88 and its 200 day moving average is $109.71. The company has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $98.69 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

CP stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,443,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,155. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58.

