Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Lowered to Hold Rating by Jefferies Financial Group

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Finviz reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.80. The stock had a trading volume of 298,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,290. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $104.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $64.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 370.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 383,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,402,000 after purchasing an additional 301,683 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 721,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,403,000 after purchasing an additional 92,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,305,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,992,000 after purchasing an additional 912,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

