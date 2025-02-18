Traction Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Traction Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up about 2.8% of Traction Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Traction Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,828,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,971,000 after purchasing an additional 20,982 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,273,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,503,000 after purchasing an additional 368,354 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,963,000 after purchasing an additional 187,822 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 530,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,178,000 after purchasing an additional 173,144 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

BOND stock opened at $91.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $88.88 and a 1 year high of $95.32.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

