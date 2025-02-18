Traction Financial Partners LLC Has $13.65 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Traction Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 10.6% of Traction Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Traction Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $560.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $453.60 and a one year high of $561.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $549.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.82.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

