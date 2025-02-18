TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Barclays

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $28.04 and a twelve month high of $43.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average is $37.14. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.67 and a beta of 0.22.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $905.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.71 million. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,219,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,495 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,296,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,818,000 after buying an additional 137,744 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 3,242,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,908,000 after buying an additional 1,781,179 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter valued at about $48,011,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 901,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,654,000 after purchasing an additional 32,613 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

