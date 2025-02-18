Trimble (TRMB) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Trimble to post earnings of $0.88 per share and revenue of $944.36 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB opened at $74.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. Trimble has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $77.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Activity

In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $266,932.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,985.75. This represents a 53.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.86.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

