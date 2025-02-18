Truist Financial Corp Buys 4,888 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $72,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.53.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $88.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $83.97 and a 52 week high of $116.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.92. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 18.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

