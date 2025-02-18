Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,864 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $48,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,669,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,682,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.11.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

