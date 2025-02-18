Truist Financial Corp Has $66.86 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,431 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $66,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.53.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $124.33 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

