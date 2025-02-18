Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,587 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $55,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MetLife by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 131.9% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $81.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.11. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.30 and a 12 month high of $89.05. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 6.19%. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.52%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

