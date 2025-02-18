TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 88 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 87.80 ($1.11), with a volume of 441128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.20 ($1.10).

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 86.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 85.32. The firm has a market cap of £240.80 million and a P/E ratio of -1,097.50.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 13th. The company reported GBX 16 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -8,750.00%.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund is a London listed closed-ended fund which is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from “less liquid” instruments across the debt spectrum. These securities, do not offer enough liquidity for daily priced OEICs, but are well suited to a traded closed-ended vehicle, where investors can obtain liquidity via the exchange and the quarterly buyback facility that the fund offers.

