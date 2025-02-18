U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U-Haul during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in U-Haul in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U-Haul in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U-Haul in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of U-Haul during the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U-Haul Stock Performance

Shares of U-Haul stock opened at $74.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.16. U-Haul Holding has a 12 month low of $59.70 and a 12 month high of $79.04.

U-Haul Profile

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment includes the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

