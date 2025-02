UBS Group Lowers NU (NYSE:NU) Price Target to $15.00

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $15.50 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NU. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Itau BBA Securities lowered NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

NU stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10. NU has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth $447,762,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NU by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,865,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,509,000 after purchasing an additional 40,560,986 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NU by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 210,103,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,140,416 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of NU by 2,193.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,109,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,319,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NU by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,597,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,638,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David VĂ©lez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

