UBS Group Lowers NU (NYSE:NU) Price Target to $15.00

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $15.50 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NU. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Itau BBA Securities lowered NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

NU stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10. NU has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth $447,762,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NU by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,865,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,509,000 after purchasing an additional 40,560,986 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NU by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 210,103,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,140,416 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of NU by 2,193.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,109,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,319,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NU by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,597,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,638,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

