UBS Group Raises Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$290.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from C$275.00 to C$290.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$280.00 to C$290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$295.00 to C$315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$294.00 to C$296.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$290.00 to C$302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$284.00 to C$301.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$292.64.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IFC

Intact Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

Insider Transactions at Intact Financial

Shares of TSE IFC traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$288.31. 154,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,993. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$216.62 and a 12 month high of C$294.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$263.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$261.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Christopher Godfrey sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$272.50, for a total transaction of C$504,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$287.12, for a total value of C$1,722,738.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,892. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.