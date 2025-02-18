UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Acquired by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 146.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in UiPath were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 136.0% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 108,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 62,650 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 557,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 209,300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 30.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 74,959 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 16.7% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 10,894,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,449,000 after buying an additional 1,559,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 667.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 101,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 88,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $616,784.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 856,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,186,386.28. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 269,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,944.05. This represents a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

UiPath Price Performance

PATH stock opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.36 and a beta of 0.98. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $26.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

