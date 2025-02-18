Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Raised to $136.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $121.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 220.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RARE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $42.49 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $60.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average of $49.59.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.07). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 106.93% and a negative return on equity of 187.12%. The company had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 11,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $495,231.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,183,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,229,686.55. This trade represents a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 259.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

