Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UL. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Get Unilever alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Unilever

Unilever Stock Up 0.0 %

Institutional Trading of Unilever

UL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.90. 3,548,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,110. Unilever has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UL. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Unilever by 8.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 295,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after buying an additional 23,718 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 6.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,049,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,202,000 after acquiring an additional 60,850 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Unilever by 2.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 34,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.