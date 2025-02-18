Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Boosts Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $14,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $997,000. Keystone Financial Services increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ELV opened at $389.58 on Tuesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.21 and a 12 month high of $567.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $589.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Argus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $405.40 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.03.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

