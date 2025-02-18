Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $2.92 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $143.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.51 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a $172.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.47.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

