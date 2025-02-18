Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 539,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 139,248 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 39,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 584,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,210,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,102,000 after acquiring an additional 41,694 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 36,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.54. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 121.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.