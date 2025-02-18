Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Purchases 17,314 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,314 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $9,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPAC. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Advisory Services & Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IPAC stock opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $67.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.05.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

