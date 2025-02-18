Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $654,000 Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 738.7% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $41,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Veritas raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $101.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.88 and a 200-day moving average of $109.71. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $98.69 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6159 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 46.68%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

