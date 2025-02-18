Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $939,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Southern by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Southern by 363.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 152,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 119,475 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 24,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $948,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Down 1.2 %

SO opened at $85.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $93.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $65.80 and a 12 month high of $94.45.

Southern Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.98%.

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $100,503.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,592,958.70. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Jeffrey Peoples sold 14,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,250,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,296. This represents a 52.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Southern from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Southern from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.79.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

