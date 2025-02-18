Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $116.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.18. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.16 and a 12 month high of $120.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.3292 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

