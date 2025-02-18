Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 485 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.88.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 40,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $4,009,181.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 273,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,204,570.88. This trade represents a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $677,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,581.01. This trade represents a 12.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $103.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $104.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.93. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.39%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

