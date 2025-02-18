Valmark Advisers Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 210,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,710,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,310,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV opened at $116.71 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

