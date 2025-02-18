Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 195,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $491,000. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 40,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 435,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,725,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 415,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average is $50.25. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $134.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

