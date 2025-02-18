Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Decreased by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.6% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.37. The company has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

