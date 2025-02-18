Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $429.37 and last traded at $428.55, with a volume of 2426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $427.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $147.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $418.73 and its 200-day moving average is $396.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,720 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471,634 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,128,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,988,000 after acquiring an additional 142,346 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,116,000 after buying an additional 529,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,539,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,526,000 after buying an additional 23,605 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

