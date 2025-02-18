Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 372,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $60,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $684,000. Mainsail Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $164.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $144.66 and a 12 month high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

