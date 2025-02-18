Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,162 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after buying an additional 31,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 369,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,250,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT stock opened at $123.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.69.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

