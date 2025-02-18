Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,112,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 7.0% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $865,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Management Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,487,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $177.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $151.76 and a one year high of $182.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.34.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

