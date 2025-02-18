Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 363,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ventas were worth $21,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 2.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Ventas by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 3,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.5% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR stock opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.55, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.37. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $67.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. Research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -1,058.76%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.14.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

