Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.91.

Venture Global Stock Performance

Venture Global Company Profile

Shares of Venture Global stock opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. Venture Global has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $25.50.

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

