Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,387 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 17,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 168,210 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,983 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 289,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,993,000 after purchasing an additional 53,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 206,869 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $24,992,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.53.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $124.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

