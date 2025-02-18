Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Chevron by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 223,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,924,000 after buying an additional 27,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 125,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $155.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11. The company has a market cap of $279.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.73.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.