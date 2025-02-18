Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cintas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Cintas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.46.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $204.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $152.77 and a one year high of $228.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.04 and a 200-day moving average of $207.76. The company has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

