Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Ventyx Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter.

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTYX opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.52. Ventyx Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17.

Insider Transactions at Ventyx Biosciences

In related news, CEO Raju Mohan bought 238,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $435,993.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,913,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,295.08. This represents a 14.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Nuss sold 21,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $49,840.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 464,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,413.52. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 630,000 shares of company stock worth $1,262,415. Insiders own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.

