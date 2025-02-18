Verge Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.16 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 18th. During the last week, Verge has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $99.51 million and $5.16 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,385.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.93 or 0.00132020 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00010235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.78 or 0.00328956 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $231.12 or 0.00242300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00020921 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00040140 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

