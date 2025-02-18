Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Short Interest Update

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 655,700 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 604,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DSP. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.
Get Our Latest Report on Viant Technology
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Viant Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 77.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Viant Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ DSP traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $22.85. 156,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,007. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 378.58 and a beta of 1.01. Viant Technology has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $26.33.
About Viant Technology
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Viant Technology
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- About the Markup Calculator
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Analysts See Buying Opportunity in NVIDIA Before Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.