Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Short Interest Update

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 655,700 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 604,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DSP. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Viant Technology

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Max O. Valdes sold 7,500 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $153,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,400.52. This trade represents a 10.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Larry Madden sold 14,284 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $278,680.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 378,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,381,608.50. The trade was a 3.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,352 shares of company stock worth $1,030,720 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Viant Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 77.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ DSP traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $22.85. 156,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,007. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 378.58 and a beta of 1.01. Viant Technology has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $26.33.

About Viant Technology

(Get Free Report)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.