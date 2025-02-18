Virtuals Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $986.98 Million (VIRTUAL)

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Virtuals Protocol has a total market capitalization of $986.98 million and approximately $135.62 million worth of Virtuals Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Virtuals Protocol has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar. One Virtuals Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,196.14 or 0.99959481 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,617.33 or 0.99351710 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Virtuals Protocol Token Profile

Virtuals Protocol’s launch date was December 23rd, 2023. Virtuals Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Virtuals Protocol’s official Twitter account is @virtuals_io. The official website for Virtuals Protocol is www.virtuals.io.

Virtuals Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Virtuals Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 648,073,663.05038652 in circulation. The last known price of Virtuals Protocol is 1.11473624 USD and is down -8.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 453 active market(s) with $99,736,773.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.virtuals.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtuals Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtuals Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Virtuals Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

