Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Cut by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Down 0.5 %

V stock opened at $353.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.42. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $356.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,689.82. This represents a 47.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,056 shares of company stock worth $19,830,050. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $354.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.73.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

