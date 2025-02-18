VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,280,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 6,457,287 shares.The stock last traded at $12.44 and had previously closed at $11.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VNET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VNET Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.10 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on VNET Group from $6.40 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VNET Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.78.

VNET Group Stock Up 4.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VNET Group

The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of VNET Group by 229.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNET Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

