VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

VNRX has been the topic of several other research reports. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of VNRX opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.20. VolitionRx has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65.

In related news, Director Guy Archibald Innes bought 174,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $99,615.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 617,085 shares in the company, valued at $351,738.45. The trade was a 39.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cameron John Reynolds bought 139,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $79,692.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,117,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,920.28. The trade was a 7.07 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 358,266 shares of company stock valued at $204,212 in the last 90 days. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC grew its holdings in VolitionRx by 78.8% during the third quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 45,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20,249 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in VolitionRx during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in VolitionRx during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 28,579 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 15.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 95,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

